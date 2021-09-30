Civic body plans yoga demonstration, cycle rally for October 2

Tiruchi Corporation has organised ‘Freedom 2 Walk' and a cycle campaign to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's independence. The events are in line with the celebrations undertaken by the Central and State governments.

On Sunday, October 2, a mass yoga programme will be conducted at Anna Nagar Link Road bus stop along Uyyakondan Canal.

The programme will be held from 6.30 a.m. to 7.30 a.m. Following that, from 7.30 a.m. to 8 a.m., a cycle campaign will be held from Anna Nagar Link Road to Anna Nagar Science Park.

A bicycle rally for women will also be held from 6.00 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. from Anna Nagar Link Road bus stop to Tennur Science Park.

The Commissioner of Tiruchi Corporation has requested members of the public to participate in the programmes, including the yoga programme and the bicycle rally, planned for October 2 with enthusiasm. keeping in mind the COVID-19 protocol.