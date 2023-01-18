Civic body plans to relay Tiruchi roads at a cost of ₹100 crore

January 18, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation plans to relay the city roads, where the underground drainage works have been completed, at an estimate of ₹100 crore.

According to sources, roads including main and commercial roads to a length of 849 km, have been damaged in the city mainly due to the ongoing underground drainage works. As of Wednesday, the UGD works have been completed for a length of 545 km. In order to ensure smooth motoring experience for the residents of the city, the civic body takes up road relaying works in a phased manner in the areas, where UGD works have been completed.

Out of 545 km length of road, it has taken up road development works for a length of 330 km. Salai Road, Woraiyur-Puthur Road, General Hospital Road, Thennur High Road, West Boulevard Road, Williams Road and V.O. Chidambaram Road are among the prominent roads where the road development works have been completed. The civic body has chalked out a plan to cover the remaining works during the current year.

M. Anbazhagan, Mayor, told The Hindu that a proposal had been sent to the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration (CMA), seeking ₹100 crore to relay the remaining roads in the city. The plan was to cover about 200 km length of roads, where the UGD works were over. The importance of fund allocation had been taken up by the officials concerned.

“We hope, the State government will allocate the funds soon. The Corporation will initiate the tender process immediately after the allocation of funds”, Mr. Anbazhagan said.

He added that if the proposal was accepted, it would facilitate the officials to relay about 75% of the roads which had been dug up for the UGD works. A separate proposal would be sent soon for covering the remaining roads.