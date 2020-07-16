Civic body opens fever clinics

16 July 2020 19:17 IST

‘62 throat swabs have been sent to the K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College for testing’

The Tiruchi Corporation on Thursday began conducting fever clinics across the city to trace symptomatic COVID-19 patients in the wake of the rise in number of cases over the past few days.

The civic body has identified areas with high concentration of cases within the four zones. A decision was made to conduct a special fever camp across all 65 wards of Srirangam, KoAbhishekapuram, Ponmalai and Ariyamangalam zones on a daily basis. In the first phase, vulnerable spots such as Palakkarai, Woraiyur, KK Nagar and Mela Chinthamani have been identified for conducting the camps. A day prior to the camp, door to-door surveillance will identify the vulnerable people. The camps will cover one vulnerable ward in the corporation zones every day on rotation basis. Senior citizens with comorbidities, immunocompromised individuals and those over the age of 60 were encouraged to attend the camp.

On Thursday, fever camps were held at Shruti Mahal in Srirangam Zone, Sengulam Corporation School, Palakkarai in Ariyamangalam Zone, R. C. Middle School in K. Abhishekapuram and Armaan College of Arts and Science in Ponmalai zone. The fever camps were held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the identified location.

S. Sivasubramanian, City Corporation Commissioner, told The Hindu that the response to the fever camp was encouraging. “Following the door-to-door screening, we identified vulnerable groups. At least 70 people visited each of the four venues on Thursday and a total of 62 throat swabs have been lifted and sent to the K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College for testing,” he said.