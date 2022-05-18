Civic body intensifies process of property tax revision

Tiruchi Corporation has intensified the process of finalising the revised tax for properties in the city.

As per the new tax proposal by the Corporation on property tax, residential buildings that measures between 601 sq.ft and 1,200 sq. ft. will be increased by 50%. The properties between 1,201 sq. ft and 1,800 sq. ft will attract a hike of 75%. The residential buildings above 1,801 sq. ft will have to pay 100% more than that of the existing tax. The properties that measure less than 600 sq. ft will attract a hike of 25%. As far as commercial assessments are concerned, the property tax will be increased by 100%. The vacant plots will also attract a hike of 100%.

Personnel of the Revenue Department of the Corporation have been verifying the assessments and properties and if need be check the measurements. Bill collectors had been asked to complete the process by May 15. They have been given one more week to complete the process.

Corporation Commissioner P.M.N. Mujibur Rahuman told The Hindu that 60% of the process had been completed so far. The revenue personnel were asked to expedite the process as the tax papers had to be given sufficient time for review. The revenue personnel would check the assessments.

The revised tax collection would come into effect from July 1