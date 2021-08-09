Civic body gets tough as public fails to mask up

Tiruchi

09 August 2021 03:26 IST

Though the threat of the third wave of COVID-19 looms large, a section of the public continues to flout COVID-19 norms, prompting the Tiruchi City Corporation to resume inspection and impose fines to ensure adherence to protocol.

It is not that people are unaware about the necessity to wear masks and to follow personal distancing norms for protection from COVID-19 but they have been lulled into a sense of complacency.

The onset of the second wave highlighted not just the unpredictability of the virus, but also the damage COVID-19 variants and negligence can cause. The public seems to have forgotten it quickly, a senior health official said. “It is disheartening to see this. While we continue to harp on about wearing masks, it is the people who have to understand the seriousness,” the official said.

Some say that the weather in the city causes discomfort and therefore they are unable to wear masks. “I am feeling breathless and am not able to wear my mask for a long duration. However, I must go to work to earn a living,” a woman in Woraiyur said.

At the Mainguard Gate, where families and youth spend time on weekends shopping and having street food, mask-wearing was at its bare minimum. “We have all got the COVID-19 vaccine. We believe we are safe,” a shopper said seemingly ignorant of the consequences of such an attitude.

The public needs more awareness, a senior citizen said. “We are telling them to wear masks and also levying fines, but those who flout the norms do not understand the effect of the virus. Those who have been affected by it, whether directly or through the loss of a family member will be cautious. Better awareness methods are required,” he said.

Speaking to The Hindu, City Health Officer M. Yazhini said that the civic body had resumed the collection of fines three days ago. “On the first day, we collected ₹ 1.70 lakh, while on Friday and Saturday, sums of ₹53,000 and ₹ 35,000 were levied. We will continue to do so until the public follow the norms,” she said. Dr. Yazhini also urged the public to take the COVID-19 vaccine as a protection against the viral infection

Inoculation of pregnant women

In a move to ensure that pregnant women would get the COVID-19 vaccine in the city, the Tiruchi Corporation has arranged for free vaccination. While the response of pregnant women in rural areas has been good as they depend on Primary Healthcare Centres, in the city, a large number of women consult doctors at private hospitals, where vaccines are not available.

To bridge this gap, the district administration would purchase vaccines directly from the suppliers for private clinics through donations and CSR funds, and inoculate the pregnant women for free. “This way, the doctor that the women consult can encourage them to take the vaccine,” Dr. Yazhini said. The doctors too would feel safe, she added.

The administration of the vaccine would be done through the health workers of the Tiruchi Corporation itself. “We have mobile vans we are using this to inoculate some special groups. These vans would go to the private clinics to inoculate the women when the hospitals reach out to us,” she said.