Civic body gets 69 vehicles for solid waste management

January 25, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

To improve the efficiency of solid waste management in the city, the Tiruchi City Corporation has acquired 69 new vehicles.

A sum of ₹9.58 crore has been spent for the vehicles. Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru inaugurated the vehicles at a function held on the premises of the Corporation main office building in the presence of District Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Mayor M. Anbazhagan, Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan and senior officials and councillors.

Out of 69 vehicles, 56 are light compact vehicles, five tipper lorries and four heavy weight underground drainage block removers.

The Minister said the light compact vehicles would be involved primarily for collection of domestic wastes from the households and transportation to micro compost centres. The tipper lorries would have multiple functions. The vehicles would be of 10.5 cubic meter capacity. The UGD block removers would be engaged for cleaning the UGD network as well as clearing blocks.

Mr. Nehru distributed keys to 15 traders who had been allocated shops at Fish Market at Kasivilangi, on the occasion.

Later, he visited Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Edamalaipattipudur and declared open a toilet complex constructed at an estimate of ₹12 lakh.

