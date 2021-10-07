Civic body gears up for monsoon

TIRUCHI

07 October 2021 21:21 IST

The Tiruchi Corporation on Thursday pumped out stagnant water from some of the low-lying areas in the city following a heavy overnight rain.

The civic body identified 22 locations and started draining the water since morning, officials said. As part of the civic body's rainfall preparedness measures, stormwater drains running to a length of 680 km have been desilted from the total 85 km within city limits. Work to desilt and clean channels such as Rettai Vaical and Kathirikai Vaical - running to a length of 33 km - is also underway.

Speaking to The Hindu, Corporation Commissioner P. M. N. Mujibur Rahuman said that 680 people had been deputed to keep a check on stagnation, clear roads and blockades in case of uprooted trees.

A few localities where underground drainage lines were been laid recently became slushy and complaints were received, Mr. Rahuman said. “We will wait for the soil to dry and relay roads wherever needed,” he said.

Rainwater harvesting structures - pits of 40 feet deep - are also being constructed at a fast pace. As many as 89 structures had been planned.

Tiruchi town alone received 92 mm over the 24 hour period ending at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday, while Tiruchi junction received 63.40 mm, and Golden Rock 37.60 mm.