Civic body floats tender to revamp sewerage network in Tiruchi

In what could bring about a major relief to frequent malfunctioning of the underground drainage system in the city, Tiruchi Corporation has decided to revamp the existing sewerage network at an estimate of ₹167 crore.

The project will be implemented under Smart City initiative.

The civic body received clearance from the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration for the project recently and has floated a tender.

Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian told The Hindu that it had been proposed to complete the scheme within three years from the date of award of contract. It would address the long-pending issue of frequent disruptions in the functioning of the existing underground network, which was laid in 1987.

It was found that the sewage mains for several metres were damaged. Similarly, several chambers and manholes and connecting pipes had worn out, thereby causing burst in manholes and pipes frequently.

Though the Corporation had set up an exclusive unit with septic tankers to clear the overflowing sewage and to carry out repairs and maintenance, Mr. Sivasubrmanian said the number of faults had gone up in recent years. In some cases, it took a long time to set right the issues. Hence, it had been decided to revamp the existing network.

The scheme had been prepared by employing a team to study problematic and vulnerable spots and the works to be done. It had listed out the length of UGD mains, manholes, chambers and others to be replaced.

Some of the pumping stations would also be revamped. The revamping scheme would address malfunctioning of the network in Cantonment, Central Bus Stand, Bheema Nagar, Thillai Nagar and others. Most of the areas chosen for the project were in the erstwhile Tiruchi municipality limits.

Similarly, Mr. Sivasubramaian said it had been decided to construct a sewage treatment plant at Panjappur on the outskirts of the city. It would have a capacity to treat 7.5 million litres of sewage a day.

A tender for the project had been called for and ₹11.25 crore allotted for it. It would be completed within two years from the date of award of contract.