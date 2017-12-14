Civic body floats tender for ₹344 crore UGD project

The Tiruchi City Corporation (TCC) has floated tenders for the second phase of the underground drainage system.

The much-awaited project is aimed at extending the sewer lines to uncovered areas in some 25 wards in the city. The project estimated to cost ₹344 crore will be implemented under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT). While the project will cover five wards fully, 20 others, which were omitted during the first phase of the project, will be partially covered.

Commissioner-cum-Special Officer, Tiruchi Corporation, N. Ravichandran told The Hindu that tenders had been invited for the second phase and January 22 had been fixed as the the deadline for sale of tender documents and January 23 as the last date for submission of tenders. The applications would be opened on the same day.

Out of the estimated ₹344 crore, the Centre would contribute 50% of the project cost, the State 30% and the Tiruchi Corporation would bear the remaining 20%, he said.

According to sources, wards 28, 29, 30, 61 and 62 will be fully covered in the second phase of the UGD project and wards 7-9, 12-15, 21, 27, 31, 46, 52-54, 57-60 and 63-65 partially covered. Wards in Ariyamangalam, Kattur and Thiruverumbur are among those selected under the project.

As per the plan, sewer lines will be laid for a distance of 319 km and pumping mains for 22 km. It will enable the civic body to provide 43,147 individual connections.

A site at Keezha Kalkandarkottai has been identified for establishing the sewage treatment plant. It is expected to take at least three to four years to complete the second phase of the sewerage collection system.

A senior official of the Corporation said about 35 to 40% of Tiruchi had already been covered by the underground drainage project. Most parts of erstwhile Tiruchi Municipality and Srirangam Municipality had UGD infrastructure. The second phase would cover about 30% of the extended areas of the city. The remaining areas would be covered in the third phase of UGD project.