Civic body distributes groceries to transgender women

Civic body reaches out to transgender women

The Tiruchi Corporation distributed groceries and other necessary materials to transgender women at the corporation head office at Bharathidasan Salai on Monday morning.

A total of 36 transwomen met Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian who handed over bags of groceries and some vegetables required to prepare basic dishes.

Assistant Commissioner of Ponmalai Zone M. Dayanidhi had taken this initiative as the transwomen had no means of earning a living during the lockdown. “They earn very less and are only able to afford small meals a day. They would eat at small messes and hotels daily. However, during the lockdown, they have no earnings and are unable to purchase any groceries,” an official said.

Mr. Sivasubramanian said that the bags worth ₹1,500 were distributed to the transwomen. He requested them to ensure that they maintain personal distance and take care of themselves during these trying times. “Many of them left their homes and are living on their own. They need help and support,” he said.

The Corporation Commissioner also told the women that they could make cloth masks. “Since they all require some earnings, they can make the masks and the civic body would purchase it from them,” he said.