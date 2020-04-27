Tiruchirapalli

Civic body distributes groceries to transgender women

TIRUCHI : 27/04/2020 : S. Sivasubramanian, City Corporation Commissioner hands over groceries to transgender women at the Tiruchi City Corporation headoffice on Monday morning

TIRUCHI : 27/04/2020 : S. Sivasubramanian, City Corporation Commissioner hands over groceries to transgender women at the Tiruchi City Corporation headoffice on Monday morning   | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Civic body reaches out to transgender women

The Tiruchi Corporation distributed groceries and other necessary materials to transgender women at the corporation head office at Bharathidasan Salai on Monday morning.

A total of 36 transwomen met Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian who handed over bags of groceries and some vegetables required to prepare basic dishes.

Assistant Commissioner of Ponmalai Zone M. Dayanidhi had taken this initiative as the transwomen had no means of earning a living during the lockdown. “They earn very less and are only able to afford small meals a day. They would eat at small messes and hotels daily. However, during the lockdown, they have no earnings and are unable to purchase any groceries,” an official said.

Mr. Sivasubramanian said that the bags worth ₹1,500 were distributed to the transwomen. He requested them to ensure that they maintain personal distance and take care of themselves during these trying times. “Many of them left their homes and are living on their own. They need help and support,” he said.

The Corporation Commissioner also told the women that they could make cloth masks. “Since they all require some earnings, they can make the masks and the civic body would purchase it from them,” he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 27, 2020 8:09:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/civic-body-distributes-groceries-to-transgender-women/article31446830.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY