Civic body completes site improvement work at Panjapur

December 20, 2022 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi Corporation has completed site improvement and ground preparation work at Panjapur on Tiruchi-Madurai highway, where the new Integrated Bus Terminal (IBT) and allied infrastructure are coming up.

It is on a portion of this site, which has been chosen for building IBT, that the city’s main Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) functioned for more than 25 years. The treated water was let out on a large tract of adjoining land. After considering various aspects, the Corporation chose the same site to build the IBT. Since apprehensions, particularly on the soil conditions of the site, were raised the civic body allotted ₹20 crore to improve the site.

In order to strengthen the top surface of the site, the civic body used a large number of trucks to transport gravel from different parts of Tiruchi and Pudukottai districts and spread on about 50 acres of land. The entire area was subsequently levelled so as to avoid water inundation.

A senior official of the Corporation said the site improvement and ground preparation work had been completed. About 4.6 lakh cubic metres of gravel had been transported and filled up on the site. It had been levelled to take up construction work. The impact caused by the letting of treated water from the STP on the site had been corrected with the filling up of gravel. The site was fit to carry out any construction activity.

The official said that the foundation work of the integrated bus terminal had been initiated. It was going up well. Since the Northeast monsoon was almost over, the work was expected to gain pace in the days to come.

A sum of ₹349.98 crore has been allotted to the integrated bus terminal and other allied projects. They will be implemented in four components. Of this, a sum of ₹159 crore will be spent on building the bus terminal and ₹84.78 crore for the Multi Utility Facilities Centre. The construction of a truck terminal will cost ₹65.90 crore and the formation of roads and rainwater and stormwater drain will cost Rs.40 crore.