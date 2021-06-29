Civic body begins scrutiny of bids to strengthen drinking water network in Rockfort area

Process expected to be completed in two weeks, says Commissioner

Tiruchi Corporation has begun the process of verification of bids received for revamping of water supply network in Rockfort area and replacing pumping mains in Area Based Development (ABD) locations in the city.

A sum of ₹21.80 crore has been earmarked for revamping pumping mains, while renovation of water supply network in Rockfort area will cost another ₹9.80 crore.

According to sources, the Corporation supplies 125 million litres of water a day (MLD) from sources in the Cauvery and Kollidam. Of this, 55 MLD is drawn from sources at Kambarasampettai, which is mainly supplied to areas of erstwhile Tiruchi municipality. Areas such as Andal Street, Nandhi Koil Street, East Boulevard Road, West Boulevard Road, Chinthamani, Varaganeri, Palakkarai and Woraiyur are supplied water from Kambarasampettai.

The drinking water mains in these parts were laid several decades ago. Aged and outdated, it is said they have been under severe strain. A number of leakages and bursts have been reported in the recent past. The civic body would disconnectse water supply for at least two or three days to detect the leaking points and replace the worn out pipes.

Heeding to the long-pending demand of residents, the civic body carried out a comprehensive study to locate the vulnerable points and their impact. Based on a finding, it floated tenders twice to replace the worn-out pumping mains. Since it received no bidders on both occasions, the Corporation floated a tender again recently.

S. Sivasubramanian, Commissioner, Tiruchi Corporation, told The Hindu that the tenders had been opened to study the bids. The process of verifying the documents and their quotations was on and it would be completed within two weeks.

The projects would be implemented utilising financial resources under the Smart City initiative. They would enable the Corporation to maintain uninterrupted and clean water supply to residents.