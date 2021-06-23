Civic body begins scrutiny of bids for drinking water rejuvenation schemes

Tiruchi Corporation is examining bids received for two separate tenders for revamping head works and water supply augmentation of collector wells in the riverbed of the Cauvery at Kambarasampettai.

While a sum of ₹19.46 crore has been earmarked for revamping of the head works, the rejuvenation of collector wells at Kambarasampettai will cost ₹9.96 crore. The schemes have been proposed under the Smart City project.

The Corporation had floated a tender in March for revamping of head works. But no bidders participated on March 16, forcing the Corporation to call for a re-tender. As far as water supply augmentation scheme of collector wells, the civic body received just one bid, quoting about 76% more than the actual estimate. Hence, it went for a re-tender.

“Though the city is well-placed in terms of abundant sources of water supply, there is a strong need for rejuvenating the head works and collector wells to ensure uninterrupted supply of water to the people,” said S. Sivasubramanian, Commissioner, Tiruchi City Corporation.

The civic body received bids from various companies for re-tenders. The scrutiny of tender documents will be completed within 15 days. Following completion of standard protocol, successful bidders will be given work orders. It has been planned to complete the works within two years, the Commissioner said.

Sources say that out of 125 MLD of water supplied to residents of the city, about 55 MLD of water is drawn from head works at Kambarasampettai. It was in 1910 that Tiruchi got its first water supply scheme. It covered areas such as Rockfort, East Boulevard Road, West Boulevard Road, Gandhi Market, Varaganeri and Palakarai. The capacity of the drinking water scheme was augmented in 1980. It was further enhanced in 1990 in order to serve the growing size of the population in the city.

Construction of water balancing reservoir including water testing lab, revamping of footbridge, ground level sump and centralised monitoring water supply system are among the components of revamping of head works at Kambarasampettai.

Providing radial arms, motor pump set and diesel generators at collector well and main pumping station areamong the major works of rejuvenation of collector well scheme. The proposed works will enable the Corporation to draw to the installed capacity for the next 10 to 15 years, said Mr. Sivasubramanian,