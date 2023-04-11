Civic body begins final leg of underground sewer works in Tiruchi

April 11, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

Tiruchi City Corporation has begun the final leg of underground drainage works on Shastri Road in Thillai Nagar.

It was in the second half of 2018 that the Corporation began Phase-II of the UGD project in the city. It subsequently began the Phase-III UGD project in 2020. While the Phase-II UGD project was split into three packages and as many contractors were engaged for implementing the works, the Phase-III project is being implemented by Larson & Toubro. The estimate of the Phase-II project stands at ₹344 crore, while the Phase-III is ₹336 crore. The civic body has sourced the funds under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation and Smart City initiative.

Initially, the UGD works were taken up in Viswas Nagar, Sanjivi Nagar, AUT colony, Fathima Nagar, Vekkaliamman Nagar, Cauvery Nagar, John Thoppu, Devathanam, Ananda Avenue, Dharanallur (North), Pichai Nagar, Viswas Nagar, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Akilandeswari Nagar, Natharsha Pallivasal, Maris Avenue, Friends Enclave, Raja Colony, Ammaiyappa Nagar, Geetha Nagar, Annamalai Nagar and Jayam Nagar. Works were launched in Woraiyur, Thennur, West Boulevard Road, part of Thillai Nagar, Kumaran Nagar, Seenivasa Nagar, Bheema Nagar, Palakkarai, Melapudur, Edamalaipattipudur and other places.

After completing UGD works in most parts of the city, the Corporation has focused its attention towards some parts of Thillai Nagar, Pattabiraman Pillai Street and its neighbouring areas. The roads and street roads in eastern parts of Thillai Nagar, including Shastri Road, have been dug up for laying pumping mains. Provision has been made for carrying out the works without affecting the flow of traffic.

A senior official of the Corporation told The Hindu that the works were being executed round-the-clock as Shastri Road and other roads in Thillai Nagar and Thennur areas catered to a huge volume of traffic. Out of 175 km length, UGD works had been completed along 116 km in different parts of the city so far. Works scheduled to a distance of 57 km were pending as of Tuesday. Most of the pending works were in interior parts of the city.

The progress of the works was being monitored on a daily basis. All works would have to be completed within May or June. Instructions had been given to expedite the works by pooling resources, the officer said.