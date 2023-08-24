Civic body awaits government nod to resume bus stand construction

August 24, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - KARUR

A proposal, seeking approval for a diversion of a branch irrigation channel (Kavur Vaikal) at Thirumanilaiyur, has been sent to the State government so as to clear the decks on resuming the construction of a new bus stand in Karur.

It was with an aim of decongesting the existing bus stand in Karur, designed and constructed about 30 years ago, the State government approved a proposal of the Karur Corporation to build a new bus stand at Thirumanilaiyur at an estimate of ₹40 crore. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the construction work in November last year. Construction of bus bays, administration block, restaurant, parking lot, sanitary complex, cloakroom and passenger waiting hall were among the proposed facilities at the bus stand on 12 acres of land. As per the project, the bus stand was to be constructed within a year from the date of awarding contract.

When the construction work was progressing a brisk pace, the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in Chennai imposed a penalty of ₹25 lakh on Karur municipality for beginning construction of a bus stand close to a water channel at Thirumanilaiyur. The Tribunal passed the order on a case filed against establishment of the bus stand by S. Thangavelraj. He said the construction was had been taken up on sub-canals and it was not a right location to build the bus stand.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, which was a hearing a case filed by the Corporation Commissioner, granted interim stay against the NGT order. However, the Corporation did not resume the construction work.

Sources told The Hindu that a committee had visited the construction site and adjacent places to study the issue. After taking into account various aspects, the committee recommended a diversion on the kavur vaikal, thereby ensuring supply of water for irrigation. Based on it, the district administration has sent a proposal to the State government, seeking approval for the change in the alignment of the kavur vaikal. Steps had been taken to get the approval as early as possible. Once it got the approval, the construction of the bus stand would be resumed, the sources said.