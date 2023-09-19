Civic body awaits administrative sanction for Srirangam bus terminus project

September 19, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

Tiruchi Corporation has submitted a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for construction of a new bus terminus at a site identified near the rajagopuram of Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Sriragam.

A Bengaluru-based consultant, which was appointed to prepare the DPR for the new bus terminus, carried out a study and submitted its findings to the Corporation recently. After carrying out a review, the Corporation subsequently submitted the DPR to the Directorate of Municipal Administration.

According to sources, it is estimated that it will cost ₹11.10 crore to build the terminus. The Corporation initially planned a commercial complex with a ground plus two-floor building in the bus terminus. However, as it is adjacent to the rajagopuram of the temple, the civic body has reduced the height of the commercial complex by revising the design. As per the DPR, the terminus will have a ground plus single-floor complex.

It will have parking bays for eight buses, in addition to the common space for loading and offloading passengers. There will be a canteen and a timekeeping office. Sixteen shops will also come up so as to generate income for the Corporation. Similarly, it has been proposed to build a convention hall on the first floor in order to rent it out for small functions. The sanitary complex will have 10 toilets for men, six for women and separate urinals for men and women.

Once the terminus is constructed, officials expect that city buses halting on a road near the rajagopuram will be relocated there. The terminus which will be located between Srirangam temple and the Corporation zonal office will be designed to handle at least 80 buses and more than 600 services a day.

Sources add that the proposal has received the nod of the Director of Municipal Administration. Since the cost of the project has been estimated to cost more than ₹10 crore, the proposal was sent to the State government for administrative sanction (AS). The proposal is likely to get AS soon.

According to an official of the Corporation, once the proposal receives administrative sanction, it will be sent for technical sanction. The Corporation will thereafter float tender for the project.

