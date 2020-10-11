Civic body acts after residents complain of leak in sewage line

The Pudukottai Municipal Corporation has acted instantly on the grievance of the residents of Ayyappa Nagar after they complained of leakage from a sewage line into a field nearby.
Leakage of unclean water from the pipe into the open ground had caused stench and contaminated the acquifer, they said.
The residents who passed by the route had no choice but to step into the water while crossing it. “While some children slipped and fell, many adults refused to venture outdoors as they were unable to tolerate the stench,” a resident said.
The complaints of the residents reached the ears of the civic body on Saturday, following which the Pudukottai Corporation Commissioner visited the spot and took stock of the situation. “The commissioner has ordered the officials of the zone to begin repair works as soon as possible,” a corporation official said.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath