Civic body acts after residents complain of leak in sewage line

The Pudukottai Municipal Corporation has acted instantly on the grievance of the residents of Ayyappa Nagar after they complained of leakage from a sewage line into a field nearby.

Leakage of unclean water from the pipe into the open ground had caused stench and contaminated the acquifer, they said.

The residents who passed by the route had no choice but to step into the water while crossing it. “While some children slipped and fell, many adults refused to venture outdoors as they were unable to tolerate the stench,” a resident said.

The complaints of the residents reached the ears of the civic body on Saturday, following which the Pudukottai Corporation Commissioner visited the spot and took stock of the situation. “The commissioner has ordered the officials of the zone to begin repair works as soon as possible,” a corporation official said.