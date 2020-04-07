Civic body acquires sprayers to sanitise public places

The Tiruchi Corporation has acquired 210 disinfectant sprayers in view of the COVID 19 pandemic.

The Corporation has acquired 200 mini sprayers, hand sprayers, battery sprayers, power sprayers, two and four stroke engineers and 10 heavy vehicles which would be deployed for sanitising public places. The sprayers and vehicles have been handed over to the sanitary workers for sanitising various places, including residential areas, markets and other places of public congregation, an official release said.

On Tuesday, Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian inaugurated the spraying of disinfectants using hi-powered sprayers, acquired through donors, in the city.