Tiruchirapalli

Civic body acquires sprayers to sanitise public places

Corporation Commission S. Sivasubramanian inspecting the spraying of disinfectants in Tiruchi on Tuesday.

Corporation Commission S. Sivasubramanian inspecting the spraying of disinfectants in Tiruchi on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: Handout

The Tiruchi Corporation has acquired 210 disinfectant sprayers in view of the COVID 19 pandemic.

The Corporation has acquired 200 mini sprayers, hand sprayers, battery sprayers, power sprayers, two and four stroke engineers and 10 heavy vehicles which would be deployed for sanitising public places. The sprayers and vehicles have been handed over to the sanitary workers for sanitising various places, including residential areas, markets and other places of public congregation, an official release said.

On Tuesday, Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian inaugurated the spraying of disinfectants using hi-powered sprayers, acquired through donors, in the city.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 7, 2020 6:44:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/civic-body-acquires-sprayers-to-sanitise-public-places/article31281237.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY