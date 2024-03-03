Civic bodies asked to prepare plans for dealing with water crisis in summer

March 03, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - TIRUCHI

As drinking water scarcity looms large during summer in the wake of monsoon failure, the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration has asked the civic authorities in the district to chalk out a plan of action to deal with the situation in April and May.

While most civic bodies in the district depend on the Cauvery to meet the drinking water requirements, there are several rural habitations which are sustained by the waterbodies. The Tiruchi City Corporation and the municipalities of Thuraiyur, Manapparai, Lalgudi, and Musiri source drinking water from the Cauvery riverbed.

There were no major issues in supplying drinking water in April and May last year as the district received good rain in 2022. Moreover, there was continuous flow in the Cauvery which helped recharge water table along the river course and its adjoining areas. Except for a few civic bodies, supply through tanker lorries was not required.

But this year presents a different picture with the water crisis looming large in April, May, June, and July because of the failure of southwest and northeast monsoon. Water release from the Mettur dam is usually stopped in January. But due to the poor storage and Karnataka’s inability to release water, Mettur dam sluices were closed five months prior to the usual date. Though there has been no report of drinking water crisis so far in the district, officials admit that several civic bodies would have to work overtime to ensure minimum supply in April and May. The impact will also be felt in June and July. There have been reports of water scarcity in Manapparai and Thuraiyur.

To avoid the crisis in peak summer, the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration has instructed the heads of municipalities to take remedial measures.

Balasubramanian, Commissioner of Manapparai Municipality, told The Hindu that the Commissionerate had given instructions to prepare an alternative plan of action. Based on the direction, the officials had been instructed to find local sources of water. Sinking of additional borewells, rejuvenating hand pumps, and hiring private tankers were among the options being explored.