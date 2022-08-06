City student wins silver in world athletics championship

T. Selva Prabhu.

A city college student, T. Selva Prabhu, has won silver medal in triple jump in world athletics under-20 championships at Cali in Colombia.

A second year B.A. English Literature student of Bishop Heber College, Selva Prabhu leapt 16.15m to finish second behind Jaydon Hibbert (17.27m) of Jamaica.

Selva Prabhu, who hails from Madurai, trains at the Inspire Institute of Sport in Karnataka. Earlier, he was a trainee at the SDAT Sports Hostel in Tiruchi. He won gold medals in triple jump in the National Federation Cup junior athletics championships and Khelo India Youth Games during June.

D. Paul Dhayabaran,, Principal, Bishop Heber College, commended the efforts of the athlete.