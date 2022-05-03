City stretch of Dindigul Highway being widened

May 03, 2022 19:47 IST

Ministers inaugurate ₹74.80 crore project under CMRDP

The City stretch of Tiruchi-Dindigul Highway would soon be widened into a four-lane road with the State Highways Department taking up the project at an estimated cost of ₹74.80 crore under the Chief Minister’s Road Development Programme (CMRDP).

The project was inaugurated by Minister for Municipal Administration K. N. Nehru, Highways Minister E.V. Velu and School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The road stretch would be widened from the Junction Road Overbridge near Ponnagar up to Thayanur under the project. While the Tiruchi-Dindigul National Highway (NH 45) is being widened to four-lane road by National Highways Authority of India from the outskirts of the city several years ago, the stretch within the city limits was handed over to the State Highways Department for maintenance. Widening the road stretch has been a felt need among motorists and residents.

The widened road would have a width of 18 metres including a four-metre wide centre median. It would entail widening of nine minor bridges, reconstruction of seven minor bridges and construction of four new minor bridges.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr.Velu said that it was one of the 32 projects taken up under the CMRDP in the State this year. Under the programme, single lane roads would be widened to two lanes and two-lane roads converted into four-lane roads.

Later, speaking to reporters Mr.Velu said the Highways Department would build a “half-ring road” on the northern side of Tiruchi between Asoor on Tiruchi-Thanjavur highway and Panchapur on Tiruchi-Madurai Highway. The Detailed Project Reports (DPR) for the second bypass around Thuraiyur in the district was ready and the project was awaiting administrative sanction from the government. DPRs were being prepared for new bypass rounds around Musiri, Manachanallur and Manapparai too.

A road over bridge (ROB) would be built across the railway track at Devadhanam at an estimate of ₹28.76 crore. ROBs would be built at Manakkal and Manjathidal also and DPRs were being prepared for the same.

High-level bridges would come up across various rivers at Unniyur, Peramangalam – Thuraiyur and Karuppampatti. New bridges would also be built at Killikoodu and Edamamalaipattipudur (Koraiyar) in the district.

Mr. Velu also disclosed that tenders had been called for strengthening the Musiri-Tiruchi section of Namakkal-Tiruchi National Highway after the State government took up the poor condition of the stretch with the Centre. The work to be executed in two stages would begin soon, he said.