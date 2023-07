July 11, 2023 05:20 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi City Police have planned to conduct a Senior Citizen Petition Mela here on July 14. The petition mela will be held at Ravi Mini Hall near Chathram Bus Stand from 10 a.m. to redress the grievances of senior citizens. The mela will take up petitions of senior citizens that are pending at police stations and new petitions, a press release said.