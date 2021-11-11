City police take up temporary measures to fix potholed roads

Tiruchi

11 November 2021 19:32 IST

The City Police personnel swung into action on Thursday filling potholed roads with sand and gravel at different places here as a temporary measure to ensure safety of motorists. The heavy rains over the past few days had damaged several roads in the city endangering motorists. In a move to ensure safety of motorists, Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan advised the police officers to attend to the problem.

Teams of police personnel identified the damaged roads at different places in the city and carried out temporary measures by filling the damaged portions with sand and gravel in coordination with civic body workers. Sand was filled in the damaged portions of roads surrounding Chathram bus stand, West Bouleward Road, Varaganeri Main Road, Aristo Roundabout, Rockins Road, State Bank Main Road and the road from Ukkara Kaliamman Temple to Anna Nagar and Sastri Road to ensure safety of motorists, a police press release said.

