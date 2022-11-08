City Police seize foreign made cigarette packets without statutory warning message

The Tiruchi City Police seized 40 packets containing foreign made cigarettes which did not carry the mandatory statutory warning in the packets and without specifying the nicotine content.

Acting on information, police teams conducted surprise raids in areas falling under the Gandhi Market and Fort police station limits here on Monday. The police teams seized from some shops in Gandhi Market police station limits and in some shops in Big Bazaar street and Periyasamy Tower in Fort police station limit foreign made cigarette packets without containing the statutory warning and without specifying the nicotine content in them, a police press release said.

The value of the seized packets was put at around ₹4,000 with the police arresting four persons in this connection. The City Police has warned of initiating severe action as per law against those found selling banned tobacco products and foreign made cigarettes near schools and colleges in Tiruchi city.