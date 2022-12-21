City police commission outpost at Srirangam for Vaikunta Ekadasi festival

December 21, 2022 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan at the temporary police outpost established at Srirangam temple on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

ADVERTISEMENT

The city police started operating an outpost near Rangavilas Mandapam in Srirangam on Wednesday in view of the Vaikunta Ekadasi festival at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple.

Inaugurating the outpost, Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan said surveillance would be carried out round the clock all through the festival till January 2, 2023. About 3,000 personnel will be deployed for security as up to two lakh pilgrims are expected to take part, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A total of 209 CCTV cameras had been fixed inside the temple premises and the rest in the surroundings, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US