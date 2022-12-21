  1. EPaper
City police commission outpost at Srirangam for Vaikunta Ekadasi festival

December 21, 2022 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan at the temporary police outpost established at Srirangam temple on Wednesday.

Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan at the temporary police outpost established at Srirangam temple on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

The city police started operating an outpost near Rangavilas Mandapam in Srirangam on Wednesday in view of the Vaikunta Ekadasi festival at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple.

Inaugurating the outpost, Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan said surveillance would be carried out round the clock all through the festival till January 2, 2023. About 3,000 personnel will be deployed for security as up to two lakh pilgrims are expected to take part, he said.

A total of 209 CCTV cameras had been fixed inside the temple premises and the rest in the surroundings, he added.

