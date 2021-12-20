City healthcare explores digital avenues for a new generation

TIRUCHI

20 December 2021

With the pandemic-induced isolation and the rise of contactless interactions, the healthcare industry has started reaching out to a new generation of users with the help of digital technology.

The trend has percolated to Tiruchi, where YouTube, podcasts and integrated healthcare apps are helping to connect patients with medical professionals both for general information and consultation.

“We decided to use social media to spread public service health messages, because it works really fast. Most people usually check the symptoms and information on any disease first online before approaching the doctor,” Veni Varghese, branding head, Kauvery Hospital, told The Hindu.

The Tiruchi-origin multi-speciality hospital chain, which also operates out of Chennai, Salem, Hosur, and Bengaluru, maintains a YouTube channel with over 93,800 subscribers.

A production team records health messages by doctors and experts associated with the hospital according to their availability. “Diabetes and cardiology are the most searched topics online. Other than this, we also upload explainer videos on trending topics. When actor Rajnikanth was hospitalised recently for example, there was a viral interest in his neurological condition. So we made a video segment on just the medical aspects of the issue,” said Ms. Varghese.

The hospital’s health podcast service has over 146 episodes on topics ranging from breast conserving surgery to deciphering blood pressure readings.

“We are conscious about keeping our audio-visual content simple. Most of the speeches are in Tamil and English and the doctors speak in an informal style that appeals to a bilingual audience,” said Ms. Varghese.

For Mohamed Nizam, the pandemic has helped him to launch ‘Nizcare’, an app that brings together doctors, pharmacies, labs and allied services across India on a common platform to the patient. “I always wanted to be a doctor, but my life took a different track, so I decided to work on developing this app instead,” said Mr. Nizam, who is the secretary and correspondent of MAM College of Engineering in Siruganur.

Launched in 2020 after four years of research and development, Nizcare is free to download for the public, and available to doctors on a subscription basis. At present, it has 1,000 doctors on its rolls from across India.

“The app has been useful during the pandemic by streamlining the process of consulting a doctor; online registration and uploading of earlier patient records cuts down the waiting time. We were also busy with COVID-19 consultations,” said Mr. Nizam.

“We are now looking at wearable devices such as digital glucometers that can help to monitor sugar levels through the app,” he added.

Nizcare will be expanding into speciality apps for gynaecologists and paediatricians, besides care and support for the elderly and house visits by doctors.