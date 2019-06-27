City couple break ground in rainwater harvesting

At a time when the city is reeling under water shortage, a septuagenarian couple have shown the way by constructing a rainwater harvesting system to recharge groundwater at their residence.

V.N. Balakrishna Sarma and his wife Jayalakshmi have set up a rainwater harvesting structure at their residence in Thennur High road to recharge groundwater even when they do not draw from it. Calling it a service to her plants, Ms. Sarma says they depend entirely on Corporation water supply for daily consumption. “I have raised the plants here all like my children and now, when there is no water for them, my heart breaks. The rainwater harvesting pit will ensure that they get regular supply and we will not have to worry about wasting precious water,” she says.

The rainwater system was conceptualised by Dr. Sarma at least two years ago but began coming to life in June and was completed earlier this week. “The pit is five feet deep and has four concrete rings, each four feet wide and one foot tall. Each ring has holes to allow water to percolate and the entire set up is covered with gravel. In the middle of the rings, a PVC pipe has been inserted, 20 feet deep into the ground. The pipe has 72 cuts around it and will help rainwater percolate further in,” says Dr. Sarma.

The total cost of installing the system was ₹20,850, says Dr. Sarma, adding that a majority of it was spent on digging the 20 feet deep bore for the PVC pipe. “The pipe isn't necessary but increases the amount of water percolating deep into the ground. The location of the pit in our front yard is in a low-lying area which usually stagnates during rainfall. Now, with the pit, water should flow in seamlessly,” he says.

Water collected from the sloping red-tiled roof of their 80-year-old residence is also collected through ducts and directed into a well. “The well is recharged through rainwater. The well water was used at home up to two years ago but owing to lack of rainfall and rise in temperature, it has been bone-dry for the last two years,” says Ms. Sarma.

The rainwater harvesting system was designed by D. Harsha, former Assistant General Manager, BHEL, a friend of Dr. Sarma who was Chief Medical Officer at BHEL, Tiruchi.

Dr. Harsha claims that the cost of making these rainwater harvesting pits will significantly decrease if the demand increases. “Each and every house should install a rainwater harvesting system near their borewells to recharge it. Large buildings and apartment complexes must make rainwater harvesting compulsory so that water falling on their large terraces can be utilised effectively,” he said.