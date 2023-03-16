HamberMenu
Tiruchi-based social worker bags Margarette Golding Award from International Inner Wheel

Inner Wheel Club of Tiruchi felicitates Jambaga Ramakrishnan for being conferred with the award

March 16, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Jambaga Ramakrishnan being felicitated on being conferred with the Margarette Golding Award by office bearers of Inner Wheel Club of Tiruchi on Thursday.

Jambaga Ramakrishnan being felicitated on being conferred with the Margarette Golding Award by office bearers of Inner Wheel Club of Tiruchi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY M

Members of the Inner Wheel Club of Tiruchi on Thursday felicitated Jambaga Ramakrishnan, a charter member and past district chairperson of the club, for being conferred with the Margarette Golding Award by the International Inner Wheel.

Ms. Ramakrishnan, 81, is also the coordinator of All Women’s Associations of Tiruchi and the award was conferred on her in recognition of her social work beyond the club’s borders, on International Women’s Day (March 8).

At Thursday’s function, Inner Wheel members appreciated Ms. Ramakrishnan’s contribution to welfare projects in her long innings and her determination to serve others despite her advanced age. Starting out as a member of the Cantonment Ladies Club, Ms. Ramakrishnan played a key role in several organisations such as Sakthi Sangam, which works for women’s upliftment, and the Seva Sangam. She serves on St. John’s Ambulance Service, and supports bodies such as the Centre for Rehabilitation of Blind Women, by helping to market goods produced by visually challenged workers.

In a statement, district advisor Bina Rajasingh, who profiled the awardee’s work beyond Inner Wheel for the nomination, said, “Jambaga Ramakrishnan’s life is an inspiration. She has done so much for the community and has been so modest about it.”

Inner Wheel District Chairman Suryaprabha Rajasekaran felicitated Ms. Ramakrishnan’s efforts and guidance to younger members. Kayalvizhi Arivazhagan, Shanthi Ravi and Annapoorani Odayappan, past district chairpersons, were among those who participated. Inner Wheel Club of Tiruchi president Sivasundari Bose and secretary Usha Kumar presented a citation and gift hamper.

