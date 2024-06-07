GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CITU pleads for quick redress of workers’ and farmers’ problems

Published - June 07, 2024 05:02 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) has appealed to the DMK government to redress problems faced by labourers and farmers in the State as early as possible.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of the ongoing two-day CITU State Committee meeting here on Friday, CITU State president A. Soundararajan said since the present government had completed three years it should take steps to redress the problems faced by the workers, particularly of those in the unorganised sector, farmers, transport corporation employees, electricity board employees, and other government and quasi-government employees, issues concerning the DA and the Old Pension Scheme, as early as possible.

By finding solutions to these problems/issues, the government could assuage the working class people yearning for long to get these issues settled. Resolutions in this regard would be passed at the State Committee meeting, Mr. Soundararajan added.

Responding to a question on the “suspension” of transport employees strike, Mr. Soundararajan said the strike was “withdrawn” because of the High Court’s direction that the strike should not cause inconvenience to commuters during the Pongal festival period. With the Lok Sabha elections concluded the issue would be taken up with the State government by the unions, he said and hoped that it would get resolved “amicably”.

Tiruchi / agriculture / labour

