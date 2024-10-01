GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CITU members stage road roko in support of Samsung workers

Published - October 01, 2024 08:59 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A section of members of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) staged road roko agitations in Tiruchi and Pudukottai on Tuesday extending their support to the workers of Samsung India’s plant near Chennai, who are on strike fighting for recognition of their newly formed union and higher wages among other issues.

The “road roko” agitation in Tiruchi was organised at the Chathram bus stand leading to the arrest of around 140 CITU members. It was led by the CITU district president Srinivasan. In Pudukottai, the stir was organised in front of the new bus stand in which about 40 union members were arrested. Those arrested at both places were later released, said the police. 

