CITU members stage demo

CITU members on Tuesday staged a demonstration here condemning the arrest of nine persons, including CPI(M) urban district secretary Raja and CITU Gandhimarket Loadmen Association secretary Ramar, in connection with the alleged ransacking of a lorry booking centre at Palpannai.
The centre was opened on Monday on behalf of Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peravai.
A group of over 100 CITU members, including labourers, holding union flags assembled at Marakkadai area where they staged a demonstration for nearly 30 minutes demanding the release of the arrested persons against whom a case under seven IPC Sections, including 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapon) and 448 (house trespass), was booked by Gandhi Market police following the incident on Monday.
As a sequel to the arrest, CITU members led by its urban district secretary Rengarajan staged the stir in support of the demand. They also wanted talks to be held to increase the wage of labourers of Gandhi Market lorry booking offices, who were fighting for it for the past six months.
The union claimed that a new lorry booking centre was opened to divert the protest by labourers seeking hike in their wages.
