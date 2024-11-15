CITU load workers protest employment of migrant labourers in Tiruchi

Load workers from Gandhi Market, along with the CITU Load Workers Union, staged a protest near the Collectorate here on Friday against the employment of migrant labourers in the waste paper industry, which they claim has displaced long-time local workers.

Protesters alleged that some traders had hired labourers from other States at lower wages, leading to the removal of around 40 local workers, many of whom have been part of the trade for generations. They demanded the reinstatement of the displaced workers, criticising the traders for sidelining the local workforce.

Hundreds of workers marched toward the Collectorate as part of the protest but were stopped by the police. After discussions with the union representatives, the officials assured them that a peace talk would be held on November 20.