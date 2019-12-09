Citizen’s group rallies to save Uyyakondan

'Citizens for Uyyakondan', an action-group for environmental protection, took out a rally to commemorate the 100th week of their efforts to conserve Uyyakondan, a Chola-era canal flowing through the city.

The Uyyakondan canal stated to have been built by Raja Raja Cholan nearly 1,000 years ago from the Cauvery near Pettavaithalai to a 70-km length up to Vazhavanthankottai tank, used to irrigate about 32,000 acres of agricultural land in the district.

However, as the fallout of urbanisation, the 7-km stretch flowing into the city has become an eyesore with several open drains and sewage from houses being let directly into it.

Citizens of Uyyakondan commemorated the 100th week of organising awareness programmes and cleanliness drives by walking from the District Collectorate to Uzhavar Santhai along the canal route.

Inaugurated by Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian, the rally which saw the particiaption of over 1,500 participants from various city colleges, schools and workplaces.

Participants raised slogans and held signboards inviting public attention to the need for saving the canal. Ahead of the 100th week, the action group signed an MoU with the Department of Environmental Sciences, Bishop Heber College, for mutual benefit. Postgraduate students of Environmental Sciences will undertake academic projects as part of Mission Uyyakondan including organising awareness programmes, bank restoration work and cleaning.

The citizen’s group observed the 50th week of its movement by creating a play area along the canal at a cost of ₹2 lakh.