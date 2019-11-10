Citizens for Uyyakondan signs MoU with college

Citizens for Uyyakondan, a collective of residents, signed a memorandum of understanding with the Department of Environmental Sciences, Bishop Heber College, ahead of the 100th week of its cleaning drive.

The MoU, signed on Saturday, is for mutual cooperation. Postgraduate students of Environmental Sciences will undertake academic projects as part of Mission Uyyakondan, including organising awareness programmes, bank restoration work and cleaning. “All works will be in consonance with the district administration, corporation and Public Works Department (river conservation efforts towards restoration activity,” Manoj Dharmar, a volunteer with the group, said.

D. Paul Dayabaran, Principal, Bishop Heber College; A. Alagappa Moses and C. Ravichandran from the Department of Environmental Sciences; Manoj Dharmar, Mahesh Kummar Khanna and Narasimha Rao from Citizens for Uyyakondan were signatories of the MoU.

The collective is celebrating the 100th week of their mission. The group has set up signboards conveying the history and benefits of the canal, painted the walls of the bank with colourful paintings and even set up a children’s park with play materials made of discarded tyres painted in various hues, an 800-metre walking track with fence along Uyyakondan (north bank) with provision for water percolation, and a model sewage treatment plant.

Water recycled from the treatment plant is utilised to raise 60 saplings in the park, set up to commemorate the 50th week. An App has also been made to record the works being done. The funds for these works were crowdfunded, says Mr. Dharmar.