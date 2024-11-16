ADVERTISEMENT

Citizens bear the brunt as rain worsen the condition of many roads dug up for pipeline, UGD work in Tiruchi

Published - November 16, 2024 07:16 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Corporation plans to take up restoration of severely damaged roads at a cost of ₹1 crore on priority and this will cover busy stretches such as Thennur High Road, EVR Road, and Thillai Nagar Main Road

Ancy Donal Madonna

A damaged stretch at T.S.A. Nagar in Tiruchi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The condition of roads in Tiruchi deteriorated with the recent spell of rain, causing much hardship to road users.

With the city receiving substantial rainfall in the past few days, several major roads have suffered extensive damage. Roads in many residential and commercial areas were waterlogged.

The roads dug up for underground drainage (UGD) work and the drinking water project remain muddy and inaccessible. Besides dug-up roads and potholes, protruding manhole covers on the streets continue to pose a serious risk to motorists.

Poor condition of the road dug up for UGD work in Gandhi Nagar in Tiruchi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Several interior roads have taken a severe beating. The surface has been damaged on many roads and deep potholes have been created at various spots with puddles of water.

Many roads had become unmotorable after the rain, and road users are bearing the brunt. “Temporary restoration work should be carried out immediately to make the roads motorable and safe for users”, said D. Vineeth, a city resident.

N. Jamaludeen, a civic activist, said: “Although temporary repairs are carried out by the civic body every year, one spell of rain is enough to damage the roads. Officials must ensure that the roads are of good quality and that the surface is even and uniform after the patchwork.”

Restoration work

Meanwhile, the civic body has planned to take up restoration of severely damaged roads at a cost of ₹1 crore on priority. Major roads, including Thennur High Road, EVR Road, and Thillai Nagar Main Road, and prominent stretches at Thennur, Woraiyur, Thillai Nagar, Vayalur Road and Karumandapam, which were damaged during the recent rain, will be repaired.

A senior official said that a patchwork would be done to fill the potholes and uneven surfaces would be levelled and compacted. The dug-up roads would be relaid soon after the UGD work is completed, and steps are being taken to expedite the process.

