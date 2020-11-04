Theatres get ready for the show

There is concern over practical difficulties in following standard operating procedure

Cinema theatres are gearing up to resume screening from November 10. However, following the standard operating procedure laid down by the state government and other maintenance work is expensive, theatre owners say.

Theatre owners claimed that regardless of the size of the theatre complexes, the effect of the lockdown to control the spread of COVID-19 was the same. ‘We all had to shut shop. Maintenance work and preparation for the arrival of customers leaves a deep hole in our pockets,’ a theatre manager in the city said. There are around 20 cinemas in Tiruchi district alone.

S. Sridhar, joint secretary, Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners Association, said that a video-conferencing meeting was organised to ensure preparedness among all members on Monday. ‘We discussed the Standard Operating Procedure issued by the state government to ensure uniformity. Apart from providing hand washing facilities and ensuring only 50% of the theatre is occupied, we have decided to provide face masks, in case a customer forgets to wear one,’ he said.

Many theatre owners were led to believe that they must keep their theatres shut at least till January due to which the announcement that they can reopen caught them unawares, said P. Senthil Kumar, owner of Rambha theatre near Chathram Bus Stand. ‘We had to quickly order sanitisers, tape alternate seats to avoid patrons sitting next to one another and ensure other COVID-19 protocol is followed,’ he said. The theatre is also remodelling its rest rooms to ensure safety protocol, he added.

The maintenance work is an additional expense, said Mr. Sridhar. ‘We are restarting the projectors, air-conditioning systems after eight months. It requires work which we have to pay for from our own pockets. We have decided not to charge the customers for the sanitizers, masks or any other special arrangements,’ he said. Each theatre will also appoint at least two people to ensure the strict following of the protocol, he added.

Though no new big releases are expected, the owners are hopeful of people returning to cinemas. ‘Over-the-top media services (OTT) are only available in tier I and II cities where there is good Internet speed. Besides, taking one’s family out is a recreational event incomparable with online services. It will take time, but we will have our customers back soon,’ Mr. Senthilkumar said.