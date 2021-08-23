Tiruchirapalli

Cinema halls remain closed

Cleaning of cinema halls gets under way in Tiruchi on Monday.   | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

Cinema theatres in the city remained shut on Monday despite the State government allowing them to reopen with 50% capacity.

However, cleaning and sanitising works got under way at the cinema halls in line with COVID-19 safety protocols, say exhibitors.

“No theatre in the city reopened on Monday as there were no new film releases starring leading actors. Also, there were no other movies that could generate good collection,” said A. Loganathan, former president of Tiruchi Exhibitors Association and owner of a theatre in Tiruchi.

Further, exhibitors would feel the heat as they would not be able to generate required collections with 50% capacity as permitted by the government. The expenditure in respect of paying electricity, wages for the staff and other miscellaneous expenses would surpass the revenue in the current situation, Mr. Loganathan said.

The government announcement also came at a short notice. The theatres in Tiruchi might reopen after a few days, he added.


