Cine-goers get the jab during break

Vaccination drive under way at a movie theatre in Tiruchi on Saturday.

TIRUCHI

04 September 2021 18:49 IST

80 people inoculated during novel vaccination drive

In an innovative attempt to reach the public, health officials conducted a COVID-19 vaccination camp at a cinema in the city on Saturday. A total of 80 people were given Covishield shots during a movie break in the cinema in an attempt to cover people spending time in indoor spaces.

Mohammed A. Hakkim, Emergency physician and in charge of the vaccination drive in the city, devised the plan to visit the cinema on Saturday afternoon to vaccinate people on site. “When we approached the theatre management, they happily obliged. They said that around 200 people visit the theatre on weekends. It was not a planned vaccination camp, but we set out to vaccinate whoever was willing to do it,” Dr. Hakkim said.

An announcement was made at the ticket counter, and also during the intermission of the afternoon show. People who were willing to get themselves inoculated came on their own volition and took the shot. “There was no hesitancy among the audience. Those who had not received the shot willingly came and took it,” he said. Some also waited till the show was over and had the jab.

The team vaccinated 80 people on Saturday, including a few employees of the theatre complex. “We have planned similar camps in other cinemas, especially during weekends when there will be an increase in footfall,” Dr. Hakkim said.