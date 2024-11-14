CII training for micro entrepreneurs gets under way in Tiruchi

A capacity building training for a group of 46 micro entrepreneurs from Tiruchi, organised under the Puthiya Paynam, Valarchiyai Noki project of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Centre of Excellence on Employment and Livelihood, got under way here on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The training on business and financial excellence is being held at the SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Tiruchi. The trainees were part of the 320 micro entrepreneurs from Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchi, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem and Karur who would be supported under the first phase of the project. The first batch of the training is funded and supported by TVS Mobility.

Speaking at the inauguration of the training, P. Chella Ramaswamy, Chairman, CII, Tiruchi Zone, observed that MSMEs were the backbone of the economy, contributing 40% of the country’s exports and 45% of production. The programme would equip entrepreneurs with necessary skills and tools to achieve better outcomes, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The capacity building programme is specially curated for entrepreneurs in the local language with case studies and approaches which an entrepreneur can relate to. It will equip entrepreneurs with necessary knowledge and tools for decision making, said N.P. Sukumar, Chair CII Tiruchi - Micro Entrepreneurs Forum.

M. Ramalingam, General Manager, District Industries Centre, Tiruchi, elaborated on the government schemes, incentives and subsidies available for micro entrepreneurs.

M. Karthikeyan, Co-Convenor – CII Tamil Nadu MSME Panel, spoke.

Entrepreneurs of Puthiya Payanam will later be enrolled in the CII Tamil Nadu Micro Entrepreneurs Forum and would be guided by the CII zonal and district leadership, according to a CII press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.