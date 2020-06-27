CII to partner with govt. in skill development

27 June 2020 19:24 IST

TIRUCHI

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) would partner with Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation to carry out a skill mapping study in the State and also organise skill development programmes to enhance the skill levels of workforce in tier II & III towns, said Hari K Thiagarajan, Chairman, CII, Tamil Nadu.

Mr.Thiagarajan conveyed this during an interaction with Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswami in Tiruchi on Friday, according to a CII press release.

Speaking at the interaction, Mr.Thiagarajan called for establishment of more Defence manufacturing units in Tiruchi, which is part of the proposed Defence corridor, so that new business opportunities can be created for MSMEs in the region.

He also observed that the southern districts were looking for big industrial projects that would generate direct and indirect jobs. It would also improve the quality of life in the region thereby diverting a major chunk of investments to south. The southern districts are becoming attractive location due to availability of land besides strong port connectivity and infrastructure.

The Government’s intent to give a push to the development of the Madurai – Kanyakumari Industrial Corridor could be a big step as the project proposes to promote manufacturing, agri business, tourism and other industries, he said.

Mr Thiagarajan led a CII delegation comprising S.Chandrakumar, Vice Chairman, CII Tamil Nadu, and S.Sampath, Past Chairman, CII Tiruchi Zone, the release added.