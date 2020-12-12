Tiruchirapalli

CII signs Mou with NIT-T

Young Indians (Yi), a part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), has signed a memorandum of understanding with National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi (NIT-T) as part of its YUVA initiative. Through the MoU, students of NIT-T will be working towards nation-building and youth leadership activities. The MoU was signed by Mini Shaji Thomas, Director, NIT-T, and Ketan J. Vora, Chair, Yi Tiruchi Chapter, C. Pradeep, Yuva Chair, and others, according to a press release.

