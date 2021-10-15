CII delegation meets Indonesian Consul General

TIRUCHI

A delegation of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Tiruchi Zone, called on the Consul General of Indonesia, Agus P. Saptono, in Mumbai recently to discuss bilateral trade and investment opportunities and the scope for direct air link between Tiruchi and Indonesia.

The purpose of the meeting was to promote Indonesian trade and investment opportunities and the potential for business and investment opportunities in Tamil Nadu, a press release from CII, Tiruchi, said. Various issues relating to CII’s role towards the promotion of India-Indonesia bilateral relations were also discussed at the meeting.

The meeting was also intended to promote the forthcoming annual Tradexpo Indonesia 2021 to be held from October 21 to November 4 on virtual mode and the forthcoming ‘TrichEConnect’ and upcoming conference and exhibition on ‘World-class Healthcare : Destination Tiruchi,’ the release added.

The CII Members also discussed the scope for introducing direct air connectivity between Indonesia and Tamil Nadu, Tiruchi in particular.

The CII delegation comprised D.Senguttuvan, Chairman, CII, Tiruchi Zone, M.Somasundaram, Vice Chairman, N.P. Sukumar and B.V.Ramanan, Past Chairpersons, and V.Narayanan, Convenor, Information and Communication Technology Panel, CII, Tiruchi. Kumara Jati, Director, Indonesian Trade Promotion Center, Chennai, and other Indonesian officials were present.