Christmas carols usher in festive sprit

December 10, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
 The choir of CSI Christ Church singing Christmas carols in Tiruchi on Sunday.

 The choir of CSI Christ Church singing Christmas carols in Tiruchi on Sunday. | Photo Credit:  SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Kicking off the Christmas season, the choir group of the Christ Church of the Church of South India at Golden Rock in Tiruchi rendered a musical treat to the audience during the annual Christmas carol show on Sunday.

The choir, with 51 singers and musicians, led by Rev. C.S. Joseph Dhinakaran, performed over 14 carols for over two hours. Apart from the piano, the choir was accompanied by a keyboard and 14 violinists for carols. The event comprised traditional Christmas carols in English and Tamil, said Choir Master K. Jebadas Asir.

Tiruchi / christmas

