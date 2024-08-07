GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cholan Express to be ‘regulated’ on August 19 and 22

Updated - August 07, 2024 05:00 pm IST

Published - August 07, 2024 04:59 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Southern Railway has announced that the operation of Tiruchi-bound Cholan Express (train no. 22675) from Chennai Egmore will be ‘regulated’ on August 19 and 22 due to engineering/track maintenance works in Tiruchi Division.

An official release said that Cholan Express scheduled to leave Chennai Egmore at 07-45 a.m. would be regulated for 10 minutes at a convenient location on August 19 and 22.

Similarly the following trains – train no. 22613 Rameswaram-Ayodhya Cantonment Superfast Express (August 12 and 19), train no. 22535 Rameswaram-Banaras Superfast Express (August 8, 22 and 29) and train no. 09420 Tiruchi-Ahamedabad Special Express (August 11) – passing through Thanjavur, Kumbakonam and Mayiladuthurai would be diverted via. Virudhachalam junction and Cuddalore Port junction to reach Villupuram junction from Tiruchi junction on the dates mentioned in brackets against them.

A two-minute stoppage would be provided for the three trains at Ariyalur railway station and Virudhachalam junction for the benefit of passengers heading for the stations/junctions located between Tiruchi and Cuddalore Port junction on the main line section during the above mentioned dates.

