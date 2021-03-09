Chola stone inscription found

A stone inscription found in the backyard of a house at Arunmozhithevanpettai near Thanjavur.

09 March 2021 20:02 IST

A stone inscription of Chola period was found at the backyard of a house at Arunmozhithevanpettai on the outskirts of Thanjavur town.

The resident, A.S.Mohan, stumbled upon a piece of granite boulder with some inscriptions and another one with images of gods in the back courtyard of his house. He, subsequently, contacted the epigraphist, Mani.Maran of Thanjavur, and informed him about the discovery.

A team of epigraphists led by Mr. Maran visited the house and deciphered the partially damaged inscription relating to donation of land. The inscription mentioned the name of Vanavan Mooventha Vellalan, believed to be an official in Emperor Raja Raja Cholan’s administration, that was also found in stone writings unearthed at Karanthattankudi in Thanjavur Corporation limits earlier.

A decorative piece of stone usually placed at the entrance of shrines in temples was also found at Mohan’s house, sources said.