Chola stone inscription found

A stone inscription of Chola period was found at the backyard of a house at Arunmozhithevanpettai on the outskirts of Thanjavur town.
The resident, A.S.Mohan, stumbled upon a piece of granite boulder with some inscriptions and another one with images of gods in the back courtyard of his house. He, subsequently, contacted the epigraphist, Mani.Maran of Thanjavur, and informed him about the discovery.
A team of epigraphists led by Mr. Maran visited the house and deciphered the partially damaged inscription relating to donation of land. The inscription mentioned the name of Vanavan Mooventha Vellalan, believed to be an official in Emperor Raja Raja Cholan’s administration, that was also found in stone writings unearthed at Karanthattankudi in Thanjavur Corporation limits earlier.
A decorative piece of stone usually placed at the entrance of shrines in temples was also found at Mohan’s house, sources said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath