Chola period stone inscriptions found at Papanasam

April 10, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Stone inscriptions dating back to Chola Era were found at Papanasam near here recently.

According to Mani Maran of Saraswati Mahal Library, four stone pillar pieces with inscriptions were spotted by a farmer Dharmaraj of Araiyapuram Thattankal Padugai in Papanasam.

On receiving the message, Mani Maran and the headmaster of Government Elementary School, Ponthiyapuram, Thillai Govindarajan visited the agriculture field and deciphered the inscriptions.

The words found on the stone pieces reflected the Chola period style of inscribing on granite stones. Words such as ‘aathithavathi’, ‘srikandan vaikkal’, ‘kalakaracheri’ and others which were deciphered from the stone inscriptions of the period of Sundara Cholan, Aathitha Karikalan, Rajendra Cholan – I and Kulothunga Cholan – I, were also found in the four stone pillar pieces.

Hence, the inscriptions might be of the Chola Era and the finding was not able to throw any light on the purpose for which the inscriptions were etched on the stone pillars as the words found on them did not correlate with one another, Mr. Mani Maran said.

