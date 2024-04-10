GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chola period stone inscriptions found at Papanasam

April 10, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Stone inscriptions dating back to Chola Era were found at Papanasam near here recently.

According to Mani Maran of Saraswati Mahal Library, four stone pillar pieces with inscriptions were spotted by a farmer Dharmaraj of Araiyapuram Thattankal Padugai in Papanasam.

On receiving the message, Mani Maran and the headmaster of Government Elementary School, Ponthiyapuram, Thillai Govindarajan visited the agriculture field and deciphered the inscriptions.

The words found on the stone pieces reflected the Chola period style of inscribing on granite stones. Words such as ‘aathithavathi’, ‘srikandan vaikkal’, ‘kalakaracheri’ and others which were deciphered from the stone inscriptions of the period of Sundara Cholan, Aathitha Karikalan, Rajendra Cholan – I and Kulothunga Cholan – I, were also found in the four stone pillar pieces.

Hence, the inscriptions might be of the Chola Era and the finding was not able to throw any light on the purpose for which the inscriptions were etched on the stone pillars as the words found on them did not correlate with one another, Mr. Mani Maran said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.