Chola period stone inscriptions deciphered

The Hindu Bureau THANJAVUR:
October 21, 2022 17:22 IST

Stone inscriptions belonging to the Kulothunga Cholan-I regime has been deciphered by a team of educationalists recently at Kamadevamangalam near Budalur.

According to sources, the team of educationalists – Kannadasan, Assistant Professor, Tamil Department, Rajah Serfoji Government College, Thanjavur, Thillaigovindarajan, Headmaster, Panchayat Union Primary School, Ponthiyakulam, Chinnaiyan, History teacher, Appavuthevar Higher Secondary School, Ukkadai and college student, Krishnakumar – received information that some stone inscriptions and idols were found on the outskirts of the village.

Subsequently, the team visited the village and deciphered the details available on the stones which revealed that the inscriptions belonged to the Kulothunga Chola-I era of 12 th to 13 th century, sources added.

